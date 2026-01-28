Fenugreek sprouts for breakfast: 5 must-try recipes

Fenugreek sprouts are a nutritious breakfast option that can help you manage cholesterol levels. Rich in fiber and essential nutrients, they make a heart-healthy addition to your morning routine. Including fenugreek sprouts in your diet may help lower bad cholesterol and improve overall heart health. Here are five easy breakfast recipes that use fenugreek sprouts to help you start your day on a healthy note.

Dish 1 Fenugreek sprout salad with lemon dressing A refreshing salad of fenugreek sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions tossed in a zesty lemon dressing is just what you need. The vitamin C from the lemon boosts the iron absorption from fenugreek sprouts, making this dish both nutritious and delicious. You can add salt and pepper to taste for flavor enhancement. This salad is perfect for those looking for a light yet fulfilling breakfast option.

Dish 2 Fenugreek sprout smoothie bowl Blend fenugreek sprouts with bananas, spinach, and almond milk to create a creamy smoothie bowl. Top it with chia seeds and sliced almonds for added texture and nutrition. This smoothie bowl gives you the goodness of greens along with the unique taste of fenugreek sprouts. It's an ideal pick for those who love starting their day with something cool and refreshing.

Dish 3 Fenugreek sprout paratha Prepare whole wheat parathas stuffed with finely chopped fenugreek sprouts mixed with potatoes or paneer for added flavor. Cook them on a tava till golden brown on both sides. These parathas can be served hot with yogurt or pickles, as per your taste. They make for a hearty breakfast that keeps you full for longer while providing essential nutrients.

Dish 4 Fenugreek sprout upma Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions in oil before adding semolina to prepare upma. Add water as required along with salt, turmeric powder, and cooked fenugreek sprouts. Stir well until everything is combined properly. Cook further until semolina softens completely. Garnish with coriander leaves if desired. This savory dish is perfect when you want something warm yet light in the morning.