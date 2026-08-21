Chickpeas and apricots: Try this tasty food pairing
What's the story
Chickpeas and apricots make a delicious and nutritious pair, ideal for fiber-rich meals. The combination of these two foods not only makes for a tasty dish but also provides several health benefits. Chickpeas are known for their high protein content, while apricots provide essential vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a balanced meal option that can be easily incorporated into various recipes.
#1
Nutritional benefits of chickpeas
Chickpeas are loaded with nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, and folate. They make an excellent plant-based protein source for vegetarians and vegans.
The high fiber content promotes digestion and keeps you full, which can help with weight management.
Iron is important for transporting oxygen in the body, while folate is important for cell division and DNA synthesis.
#2
Apricots: A vitamin powerhouse
Apricots are rich in vitamins A and C, both of which are important for skin health and boosting immunity.
Vitamin A promotes good vision and skin health, and vitamin C helps in the production of collagen and protects cells from damage by free radicals.
Apricots also provide potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure.
#3
Combining chickpeas with apricots
Combining chickpeas with apricots makes a delicious dish that highlights the earthy flavor of chickpeas and the sweetness of apricots.
This combination can be used in salads, stews, or as a topping for whole grains such as quinoa or brown rice.
The sweetness of apricots balances the nutty taste of chickpeas, making for a satisfying meal option.
#4
Tips for incorporating into meals
To add chickpeas and apricots to your diet, try adding canned chickpeas to salads with fresh apricot slices or dried apricot pieces.
You can also add them to curries or tagines for an added texture contrast.
Roasting them together with spices makes for a delicious snack or side dish that goes well with many main courses.