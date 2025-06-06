Visiting New Zealand? You must try these dishes
New Zealand is home to a delicious and unique variety of vegetarian snacks.
From traditional Maori fare to modern culinary innovations, these snacks reflect the country's rich cultural heritage and innovative food scene.
Be it a local or a visitor, exploring these vegetarian delights can be an exciting culinary journey.
Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks that highlight New Zealand's flavors and ingredients.
Savory delights
Savory pies with a twist
In New Zealand, vegetarian pies are a culinary delight, with rich filling of mushrooms, spinach and cheese inside a flaky pastry shell.
These savory pies make for a fulfilling snack for those looking for a vegetarian option.
The combination of fresh vegetables and creamy sauces wrapped in pastry make them a favorite among the locals.
This highlights the innovative take on vegetarian cuisine in the country.
Sweet crunch
Kumara chips: A sweet alternative
Kumara chips, made from sweet potatoes native to New Zealand, provide a delicious sweet-salty combination.
A great vegetarian snack, these chips are a healthier option compared to regular potato chips.
Usually topped with a dash of sea salt or combination of fragrant herbs, they suit different taste preferences.
Their distinctive taste makes them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
Cheesy treats
Cheese rolls: A Kiwi classic
Cheese rolls, a popular Kiwi snack, are made by spreading a cheesy rich mixture on slices of bread.
These slices are then rolled and grilled until they are golden brown.
The result is a simple but immensely satisfying snack, perfect for cheese lovers looking for a quick yet amazing snack.
Traditional flavors
Hangi-inspired vegetable skewers
Hangi-inspired vegetable skewers capture the essence of traditional Maori cooking, only this time adapted for a vegetarian palate.
A vibrant mix of seasonal vegetables, these skewers are marinated carefully in a blend of herbs to infuse flavor.
They are then grilled expertly over hot stones or coals, mimicking the hangi cooking method.
This cooks them and imbues them with a smoky taste, reminiscent of the great outdoors.
Sweet treats
Lolly cake: A sweet indulgence
Lolly cake, the iconic New Zealand dessert, has crushed biscuits mixed with condensed milk and butter.
It also incorporates vegetarian-friendly marshmallows and coconut flakes.
The mixture is rolled into logs and sliced into pieces.
Each slice reveals colorful candies inside the cake, making it a delightful treat loved by many from generations in New Zealand.