5 delicious fig desserts you must try
What's the story
Figs are a versatile fruit that can elevate the simplest of desserts into something extraordinary. Their natural sweetness and unique texture make them an ideal ingredient for a variety of sweet treats. Whether you're looking to impress guests or simply indulge in a delicious fig-based dessert, several recipes highlight the fruit's distinctive flavor. Here are some delightful fig dessert ideas that promise to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Tart delight
Classic fig tart with almond cream
A classic fig tart combines fresh figs with almond cream on a buttery crust. The almond cream, made from ground almonds, sugar, butter, and eggs, complements the figs' sweetness perfectly. This tart is usually baked until golden brown and served warm or at room temperature. It's an elegant dessert that's perfect for special occasions or a refined everyday treat.
Creamy indulgence
Fig and honey panna cotta
Fig and honey panna cotta is a creamy Italian dessert infused with the natural sweetness of honey and fresh figs. The simple panna cotta base is made with cream, sugar, vanilla extract, and gelatin. Once set, it's topped with sliced figs for added flavor and presentation. This dessert offers a delicate balance of creaminess and fruity notes.
Comforting treat
Figgy bread pudding
Figgy bread pudding is a comforting dessert that combines bread cubes soaked in custard with chopped dried figs. The mixture is baked until golden brown and slightly crisp on top while remaining soft inside. This dish is ideal for using up stale bread while enjoying the rich flavor of figs in every bite.
Sweet bites
Chocolate fig bars
Chocolate fig bars are an irresistible combination of chocolate chips mixed into a dough made from oats, flour, butter, brown sugar, and vanilla extract. The dough forms the base layer; then, dried figs are added before being topped off with another layer of dough, similar to shortbread cookies but chewier because of the oats used here too. These bars can be enjoyed anytime, whether as snacks between meals or dessert after dinner parties alike.
Frozen delight
Fig ice cream sundae
A fig ice cream sundae features scoops of vanilla ice cream. It is topped with caramelized fresh or dried figs. Honey syrup is drizzled over the dessert for extra sweetness. Crushed nuts like pistachios or almonds add a crunchy texture. This makes it not only visually appealing but also texturally satisfying, too!