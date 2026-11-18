Figs v/s avocados: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Figs and avocados are two of the most popular fruits, both known for their unique nutritional profiles. While figs are known for their natural sweetness and chewy texture, avocados are famous for their creamy consistency and healthy fats. Both fruits offer a range of nutrients that can contribute to a balanced diet. Here is a look at the nutritional differences between figs and avocados, and how each can benefit your health.
#1
Fiber content comparison
Figs are also a great source of dietary fiber, offering about three grams per 100 grams. This fiber content helps in digestion and keeps you full.
Avocados also provide fiber, but slightly less than figs, with about two grams per 100 grams.
The fiber in both fruits helps with digestive health and can assist with weight management by keeping you full.
#2
Vitamin content analysis
Figs are rich in vitamins A and K, both of which are important for healthy vision and blood clotting, respectively.
They also provide some B vitamins, such as B6, which helps in brain function.
Avocados are high in vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that protects cells from damage, and they also provide vitamin C, which boosts the immune system.
#3
Healthy fats vs carbohydrates
One of the biggest differences between these two fruits is their macronutrient profiles.
Avocados are famous for their healthy monounsaturated fats, which promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels.
On the other hand, figs are mostly made up of carbohydrates, natural sugars, which provide a quick source of energy without the fat content.
#4
Mineral richness exploration
Both figs and avocados are packed with essential minerals, but they differ in what they offer.
Figs are especially high in potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function. They also provide calcium, which is important for bone health.
Avocados are also a good source of magnesium, which helps with muscle function and energy production, and iron, which is important for transporting oxygen in the blood.