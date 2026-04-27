Fig v/s starfruit: Which has more calories?

Figs and starfruit are two exotic fruits that are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. While figs are known for their sweetness and chewy texture, starfruit is famous for its unique star shape and tangy flavor. Both the fruits offer a variety of health benefits, making them an interesting addition to a healthy diet. Here, we explore the nutritional differences between figs and starfruit.

#1 Fiber content comparison Figs are loaded with dietary fiber, which is essential for digestion and gut health. A serving of figs can give you up to 20% of the daily recommended fiber intake. Starfruit also has fiber, but in lesser amounts than figs. While both fruits help in maintaining regular bowel movements, figs are the clear winner when it comes to fiber content.

#2 Vitamin C levels in fruits Starfruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, providing around 50% of the daily recommended intake per serving. This vitamin is important for boosting immunity and skin health. Figs also have vitamin C, but in lesser amounts than starfruit. If you are looking to up your vitamin C intake through fruits, starfruit would be a better option.

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#3 Caloric value differences When it comes to caloric value, figs are denser than starfruit owing to their natural sugars and carbohydrates. A serving of figs has around 74 calories, while the same serving size of starfruit has about 30 calories. For those keeping an eye on calorie intake or looking for lighter snack options, starfruit may be the better choice.

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