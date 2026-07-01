5 vegetarian dishes you can make with figs

Dish 2

Roasted figs with asparagus

Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of figs and pairs them beautifully with tender asparagus spears. Toss asparagus in olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them in the oven until they are slightly caramelized. Add halved figs halfway through roasting for a warm side dish that goes well with grains, or can be eaten on its own.