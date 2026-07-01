5 vegetarian dishes you can make with figs
What's the story
Figs are a versatile fruit that can be paired with a range of vegetables to create delicious vegetarian dishes. The natural sweetness of figs complements the earthy flavors of vegetables, making them an excellent addition to salads, stews, and more. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the unique pairing of figs and vegetables, offering a delightful culinary experience for those seeking plant-based options.
Dish 1
Fig and arugula salad
A fresh salad with figs and arugula is a perfect combination of sweet and peppery flavors. The peppery taste of arugula goes well with the sweetness of fresh figs, while walnuts add a crunchy texture. Drizzle the salad with balsamic vinaigrette to enhance the flavors even more. This dish is perfect as an appetizer or light meal.
Dish 2
Roasted figs with asparagus
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of figs and pairs them beautifully with tender asparagus spears. Toss asparagus in olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them in the oven until they are slightly caramelized. Add halved figs halfway through roasting for a warm side dish that goes well with grains, or can be eaten on its own.
Dish 3
Fig-stuffed bell peppers
Stuffing bell peppers with a mixture of figs, quinoa, spinach, and herbs makes for a nutritious meal option. The sweetness of figs balances out the savory ingredients inside each pepper. Bake until the peppers are tender but still hold their shape for an eye-catching presentation on any dinner table.
Dish 4
Caramelized onion and fig tart
A tart filled with caramelized onions and sliced fresh figs makes for an elegant dish that is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying at home on special occasions. The flaky pastry crust holds a filling that is savory from the onions and sweet from the figs, making for a delicious contrast of flavors with every bite.
Dish 5
Sweet potato, kale, and fig stew
This hearty stew combines sweet potatoes, kale, and dried figs into one comforting bowlful. Cooked slowly over low heat till everything melds together beautifully, this stew is ideal for cooler weather days when you are craving something warm, yet wholesome.