How to make delicious salads with figs + sunflower seeds 

Figs and sunflower seeds make a delightful combination for salads, adding both flavor and nutrition. Figs provide natural sweetness, while sunflower seeds add a satisfying crunch and healthy fats. Together, they make a balanced dish that can be enjoyed as a side or main course. Here are some insights on how to use this combo effectively in your salads.

Tip 1 Choosing fresh figs When selecting figs for your salad, opt for those that are plump and slightly soft to touch. Fresh figs should have a rich color, depending on the variety, which indicates ripeness. Avoid figs with blemishes or mold as they may affect the taste and quality of your salad. Fresh figs add natural sweetness and a unique texture to your dish.

Tip 2 Incorporating sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. When adding them to your salad, consider lightly toasting them first to enhance their nutty flavor. Toasting can be done easily by spreading them on a baking sheet and placing them in an oven at low heat for a few minutes until golden brown. This simple step elevates their taste profile.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Balancing flavors with dressings To complement the sweetness of figs and the nuttiness of sunflower seeds, choose dressings that provide balance without overpowering these ingredients. A simple vinaigrette made with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper works well. For added depth, consider adding balsamic vinegar or honey mustard dressing as alternatives that pair nicely with both figs and sunflower seeds.

Advertisement