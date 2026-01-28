Figs v/s prunes: Which is better for bone health?

Figs and prunes are two fruits popularly known for their health benefits, especially when it comes to bone health. Both are packed with nutrients that promote strong bones, but they do so in different ways. Knowing how these fruits help bone health can help you make better dietary choices. Here are the key differences between figs and prunes, and how they help bone health.

#1 Calcium content in figs Figs are a great source of calcium, an important mineral for bone health. A serving of dried figs can provide up to 5% of the daily recommended intake of calcium. This mineral is important for keeping bones strong and preventing osteoporosis. Including figs in your diet can be a natural way to increase your calcium intake without depending on dairy products.

#2 Vitamin K in prunes Prunes are also a great source of vitamin K, which plays an important role in bone metabolism. Vitamin K helps in the binding of calcium to the bone matrix, which strengthens bones and lowers the risk of fractures. A serving of prunes can give you about 25% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin K, making them an excellent addition to a bone-friendly diet.

Advertisement

#3 Magnesium levels in figs Magnesium is another mineral that is present in good amounts in figs and is important for bone health. It helps convert vitamin D into its active form, which promotes calcium absorption in the bones. A serving of dried figs can provide about 4% of the daily recommended intake of magnesium, making them a good source for those looking to boost their magnesium levels naturally.

Advertisement