Polvoron: A buttery Filipino snack you'll love
What's the story
Polvoron is a popular Filipino treat loved for its crumbly texture and rich flavor. This traditional snack is made from toasted flour, sugar, and butter, and is often enjoyed during festive occasions. With its simple ingredients, but delightful taste, polvoron has become a favorite among many. Here are some popular varieties of polvoron that you can try to experience the diverse flavors this treat has to offer.
Traditional flavor
Classic polvoron
The classic polvoron is the simplest of the lot. It's made with toasted flour, sugar, milk, and butter. The combination gives it a sweet and creamy taste that many love.
It is usually shaped into small molds and wrapped in colorful paper.
The classic variant is loved for its simplicity and nostalgia.
Crunchy twist
Pinipig polvoron
Pinipig polvoron adds a crunchy twist to the classic recipe by adding pinipig or toasted young rice flakes.
The flakes add texture without taking away the rich flavor of the polvoron.
This variant is especially popular among those who love a bit of crunch with their sweet treats.
Modern fusion
Cookies and cream polvoron
Cookies and cream polvoron is a modern fusion of flavors that mixes crushed chocolate cookies with the traditional polvoron mixture.
The combination gives you a chocolatey taste with the classic crumbly texture.
This variant is especially popular among younger generations looking for new flavor combinations.
Vibrant flavor
Ube polvoron
Ube polvoron adds a vibrant purple hue and a unique flavor profile with the use of ube or purple yam powder in the dough.
The earthy sweetness of ube adds depth to this traditional snack.
Ube polvoron not only tastes good but also makes for a visually appealing treat.
Rich indulgence
Choco malt polvoron
Choco malt polvoron combines rich chocolate malt powder into its mix for an indulgent experience.
This variant balances sweetness with malty notes, making it ideal for chocolate lovers looking for something different from regular options.
It is a great choice for those who want to explore unique flavors beyond the usual chocolates available in stores and local markets.