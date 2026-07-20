Make your smoothies healthier with finger millet
What's the story
Finger millet, or ragi, is a nutritious whole grain that has been a staple in many cultures for centuries. Rich in fiber, calcium, and essential nutrients, finger millet can be an excellent addition to your diet. One of the easiest ways to enjoy its benefits is by adding it to smoothies. Here are five easy finger millet smoothie recipes that can help you boost your nutrition.
Tip 1
Banana and finger millet smoothie
Combining bananas with finger millet makes for a deliciously creamy smoothie.
Just blend one ripe banana with two tablespoons of roasted finger millet flour, and a cup of milk or plant-based alternative.
The natural sweetness of the banana complements the nutty flavor of the millet, making it a perfect breakfast option or afternoon snack.
Tip 2
Berry blast finger millet smoothie
Berries are packed with antioxidants, and when blended with finger millet, they make a nutrient-dense drink.
Blend half a cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) with two tablespoons of finger millet flour and one cup of yogurt or almond milk.
This colorful smoothie not only tastes great but also gives you a healthy dose of vitamins.
Tip 3
Mango madness finger millet smoothie
Mangoes add a tropical twist to any smoothie, and when combined with finger millet, they make a nutritious treat.
Blend one ripe mango with two tablespoons of finger millet flour, and one cup of coconut water or regular water for hydration and nutrition.
This smoothie is perfect for hot days when you want something refreshing yet healthy.
Tip 4
Green goodness finger millet smoothie
For those who love greens, this smoothie is perfect.
Blend half a cup of spinach or kale leaves with two tablespoons of finger millet flour, one green apple, and half a cucumber. Add water or coconut water until desired consistency is achieved.
This green smoothie is rich in iron, fiber, vitamins A and C, and calcium from both spinach, kale, and finger millet.
Tip 5
Chocolate delight finger millet smoothie
If you are craving something sweet, this chocolate-flavored smoothie is just the thing.
Mix one tablespoon cocoa powder into your usual mix of two tablespoons roasted finger millet flour, one banana, and milk (or plant-based alternative) until smooth.
The result? A rich, chocolatey drink that satiates your sweet tooth while giving you the health benefits of whole grains, like finger millet.