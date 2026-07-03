Engaging in finger painting has been proven to reduce stress levels

Finger painting: This simple art activity can help you relax

By Vinita Jain 09:58 am Jul 03, 202609:58 am

What's the story

Finger painting is not just for kids; it can be a therapeutic activity for adults too. This simple art form can help you relax, express yourself, and even improve your mental well-being. By engaging in finger painting, you can tap into your creativity and find a unique way to unwind after a long day. Here are five surprising ways finger painting can boost your wellness.