For your elegant winter look, try finger wave hairstyles

Finger waves are a classic hairstyle that has made a comeback in recent years. This winter, finger waves are trending as a versatile and elegant option for those looking to try something new. From vintage Hollywood glamour to modern chic, finger waves can be styled in numerous ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here are five trending finger wave styles this winter.

#1 Classic Hollywood waves Classic Hollywood waves give you that old-school glamour, reminiscent of the golden age of cinema. The style features deep, defined waves that frame the face beautifully. To achieve this look, start by applying a styling mousse on damp hair, and use a wide-tooth comb to create S-shaped waves. Pin each wave with clips until dry, then release them for soft, voluminous curls.

#2 Modern sleek waves For a more contemporary take on finger waves, go for sleek waves that are smooth and polished. This style is perfect for those who want an understated yet elegant look. Apply a smoothing serum on straightened hair before creating the finger waves with your fingers or a comb. Finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place without losing shine.

#3 Side-swept finger waves Side-swept finger waves add an element of drama and sophistication to any look. By parting your hair deeply on one side and styling the waves across your forehead, you get an asymmetrical yet balanced appearance. This style is ideal for formal events or when you want to make a statement with your hairstyle.

#4 Short bob finger waves Short bob finger waves give you a chic and playful look, perfect for those who want to keep their hair short but stylish. This style is all about creating tight, defined waves on chin-length bobs or pixie cuts. Use a strong-hold gel or mousse to keep the waves in place throughout the day.