For that rocking winter look, try finger waves

Finger waves are back in fashion this winter, giving you a stylish throwback to the glamorous hairstyles of yesteryear. This timeless technique creates elegant, S-shaped waves that add texture and volume to your hair. Perfect for any occasion, finger waves can be styled on different hair types and lengths. Here's how to rock finger waves this winter, with tips and techniques to get the look.

Tip 1 Preparing your hair for waves Before you start styling finger waves, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Use a smoothing serum or light mousse to tame frizz and add hold. Section your hair into manageable parts; this will make it easier to create uniform waves. Use clips to secure each section while you work on them one at a time.

Tip 2 Creating the perfect wave pattern To create finger waves, use a fine-tooth comb and styling gel with strong hold. Start at the front of your head by placing the comb at an angle near your scalp, then slide it down while pushing the hair towards one side with your fingers. Repeat this motion in sections across your head until all sections are done.

Tip 3 Securing your waves all day long Once you've created all your finger waves, secure them with bobby pins if necessary for extra hold or if you're worried about them falling out during the day. Lightly mist with hairspray for additional longevity without making them stiff or crunchy-looking.

