Hairstyles 101: Tips to master finger waves
What's the story
Finger waves are a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, giving an elegant and sophisticated look. This technique is all about creating S-shaped waves in the hair, using fingers and a comb. Popularized in the early 20th century, finger waves are now making a comeback as people look for vintage-inspired styles. Here is how to get perfect finger waves at home.
Tip 1
Preparing your hair for waves
Before you start styling, it's essential to prepare your hair properly. Start with clean, dry hair. Apply a generous amount of mousse or styling gel to give your hair the hold it needs. This will make it easier to shape the waves and keep them intact for longer. Using a wide-tooth comb, distribute the product evenly through your hair.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair correctly
Sectioning is key to getting even finger waves. Start by dividing your hair into four main sections: two on the sides, and two at the back. Secure each section with clips or bands so that they do not get mixed up while you work on them one by one. This way, you can concentrate on making perfect waves without messing up the rest of your hair.
Tip 3
Creating S-shaped waves with fingers
To create the iconic S-shaped waves, start by taking a small section of hair from one of the sections you made earlier. Use your fingers to pinch and twist the hair while sliding a comb underneath it at regular intervals. This will create wave patterns along the length of each section. Repeat this process until all sections have been styled.
Tip 4
Setting your waves in place
Once you have created all the desired wave patterns, it is time to set them in place for longevity. Use bobby pins or clips along each wave pattern to secure them temporarily until they cool down completely if you are using heated tools like curling irons or wands during styling sessions (if applicable). Finish off with hairspray for extra hold without making strands stiff or crunchy looking over time.