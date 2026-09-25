Finland's charming snow-covered villages: A list
What's the story
Finland is famous for its snow-covered villages, which are nothing short of a winter wonderland. These villages provide a glimpse of the country's rich culture and history, all while being surrounded by stunning natural beauty. From traditional wooden houses to the mesmerizing Northern Lights, these places are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the true essence of Finnish winter. Here are five such villages that stand out.
#1
Rovaniemi: The capital of Lapland
Rovaniemi is the capital of Lapland and also the official hometown of Santa Claus.
Famous for its Christmas-themed attractions, the village also offers activities such as husky sledding and snowmobiling.
The Arktikum Museum gives a peek into Arctic life and history.
With its unique blend of modernity and tradition, Rovaniemi is a gateway to exploring Finland's northernmost region.
#2
Saariselka: A paradise for outdoor enthusiasts
Saariselka is a popular destination for outdoor lovers, thanks to its endless trails for hiking and skiing.
The village is also close to Urho Kekkonen National Park, which offers stunning views of untouched wilderness.
Tourists can also enjoy cross-country skiing or relax in one of the area's cozy cabins.
Saariselka's pristine nature makes it an ideal spot for those looking to escape into the wild.
#3
Levi: Finland's largest ski resort
Levi is Finland's largest ski resort, with slopes for all levels of skiers and snowboarders.
The resort also has a vibrant nightlife, with restaurants and bars serving local delicacies.
Apart from skiing, visitors can try ice fishing or take part in guided tours to see reindeer herds in their natural habitat.
Levi combines adventure with relaxation in its charming setting.
#4
Kittila: A blend of tradition and modernity
Kittila beautifully blends traditional Finnish culture with modern amenities.
The village has preserved its historical architecture while offering contemporary comforts to tourists.
You can visit local craft shops or participate in cultural events throughout the year.
Kittila's strategic location makes it easy to explore nearby attractions, like Pallas-Yllastunturi National Park, famous for its diverse wildlife.
#5
Posio: A hidden gem in Finnish Lapland
Posio is a lesser-known gem tucked away in Finnish Lapland, but it has plenty to offer for those willing to venture off the beaten path.
Famous for its unique rock formations known as Korouoma Canyon, Posio also offers opportunities for snowshoeing and ice climbing during winter months.
The Pentik Museum showcases local art, giving visitors an insight into regional creativity, amidst breathtaking landscapes.