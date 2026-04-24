Your guide to Finnish saunas

Finnish saunas are an integral part of the culture, offering a unique experience to relax and rejuvenate. Unlike the regular sauna sessions, these five experiences will take you on an extraordinary journey of wellness and tradition. Each of them has its own charm and benefits, making them a must-try for anyone looking to delve deeper into Finnish culture. Here's what you can expect.

Lakeside experience Sauna by the lake Imagine enjoying a sauna session with a stunning view of a serene lake. This experience is all about connecting with nature. The calm waters and fresh air make it even more relaxing. After the sauna, you can take a refreshing dip in the lake, which is said to improve circulation and boost your mood.

Traditional smoke sauna Smoke sauna tradition The smoke sauna is a traditional Finnish experience, which is unlike any modern sauna. In this, the room is filled with smoke from burning wood, which is ventilated before use. The process gives a unique aroma and heat that many say is more soothing than regular saunas. It's a communal experience, often enjoyed with friends or family.

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Ice swimming challenge Ice swimming ritual Ice swimming is an invigorating ritual that many Finns swear by for health benefits. After a hot sauna session, plunging into icy waters gives an adrenaline rush and sharpens your senses. This stark contrast between hot and cold is believed to improve blood circulation and increase energy levels.

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Forest retreat Forest sauna retreat A forest sauna retreat takes you deep into nature, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Surrounded by trees, this retreat offers peace and quiet, letting you relax completely. The natural sounds of wildlife add to the calming atmosphere, making it an ideal place for meditation or reflection.