How to make a fishtail braid
What's the story
Fishtail braids are the perfect combination of simplicity and elegance, making them a favorite for all occasions. This intricate-looking style is surprisingly easy to master with a little practice. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, fishtail braids can amp up your look without much effort. Here are some practical tips and tricks to help you nail this timeless hairstyle.
Technique 1
Mastering the basic technique
To begin with, divide your hair into two equal sections.
Take a small strand from the outside of one section, and cross it over to the other section.
Repeat this by taking small strands from each side alternately until you reach the end of your hair.
The key is to keep the tension even throughout for a neat finish.
Tip 2
Adding volume and texture
For those who want more volume, gently pull apart sections of the braid after you have secured it at the end.
This will give your fishtail braid a fuller look without losing its shape.
You can also add texturizing spray before you start braiding to give more grip and hold.
Tip 3
Incorporating accessories
Accessories can amp up your fishtail braid's charm.
Try adding decorative pins or small flowers along the braid for a touch of personality.
Add a headband or ribbon to the braid for a pop of color. It adds flair for special occasions or gives your everyday look a makeover.
Tip 4
Experimenting with variations
Don't hesitate to try different variations of fishtail braids.
A side fishtail adds an element of surprise, while a double fishtail gives you a more intricate look.
Each variation has its own charm, and it can be chosen according to your mood or the event you're attending.