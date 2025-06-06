Do these exercises for chest strength
African chest exercises are the best when it comes to building strength and endurance.
These exercises usually involve traditional techniques, passed down from generations, that focus on natural body movements and resistance.
By including these exercises in your routine, you can build upper body strength without expensive equipment.
Here are five African-inspired chest exercises to attain a stronger, more resilient physique.
#1
Push-ups with a twist
Push-ups with a twist add an extra challenge to the standard push-up by introducing some rotational movement.
Start in a standard push-up position, lower your body, then as you push back up, rotate your torso to one side while extending the opposite arm upwards.
This exercise works not just the chest but also the core muscles, improving overall stability and strength.
#2
Incline push-ups on elevated surface
Incline push-ups are essentially push-ups with your hands placed on an elevated surface like a bench or step.
This variation targets the upper part of the chest more intensely than regular push-ups.
You can adjust the difficulty by changing the height of the surface as per your fitness level, and still effectively work out your chest muscles.
#3
Wide-grip push-ups for broader chest
Wide-grip push-ups require you to place your hands wider than shoulder-width apart while executing.
This variation emphasizes working out different parts of pectoral muscles than regular push-ups.
It increases tension across them when lowering down towards ground level. Then, it pushes back up again into starting position.
#4
Diamond push-ups for inner chest focus
Diamond push-ups target the inner chest and triceps.
Place your hands in a diamond shape under your sternum.
Bend your elbows outwardly until your nose almost touches the ground and push back up.
This exercise strengthens the chest and arms with regular practice, resulting in noticeable results over time.