Upgrade your meals with these 5 ancient grains
What's the story
African grains are making a splash in global kitchens for their health benefits and versatility.
These grains, which often went unnoticed in the past, are now being hailed for their ability to elevate dishes around the world.
As chefs and food lovers play with new flavors and textures, these grains open up exciting avenues.
Here are five African grains taking kitchens by storm.
Sorghum
Sorghum's versatile appeal
Sorghum is a drought-resistant grain that grows well in different climates, making it a dependable crop.
It is gluten-free and loaded with antioxidants, which is attractive to health-conscious buyers.
Sorghum can be used whole or ground into flour for baking. Its mild flavor makes it fit right into both sweet and savory dishes, from porridge to bread.
Teff
Teff's nutritional powerhouse
Teff is a small grain that originated in Ethiopia. It is highly nutritious and packed with protein, fiber, and amino acids.
Teff flour is most commonly used to prepare injera, the traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Apart from traditional purposes, teff is becoming increasingly popular as an ingredient in gluten-free items such as pancakes and muffins, thanks to its nutty flavor.
Fonio
Fonio's quick cooking time
One of the fastest-cooking grains out there, fonio is ready in minutes. This makes it an appealing option for meals on-the-go without compromising on nutrition or taste.
Fonio has a light couscous-like texture but is packed with nutrients like iron and calcium.
It can be used as a base for salads or as a side dish for stews.
Millet
Millet's ancient roots
Millet has been grown for thousands of years across Africa, thanks to its resilience to harsh conditions.
This grain is packed with nutrients such as magnesium and phosphorus, and is naturally gluten-free.
Millet can be boiled like rice or ground into flour for baking.
It has a mild flavor that blends well with spices.
Amaranth
Amaranth's protein-rich profile
Among all ancient grains, amaranth is unique due to its higher protein content as compared to other cereals.
This makes it perfect for vegetarian diets looking for plant-based protein sources.
It doesn't skimp on taste or texture when added to recipes.
From soups through desserts alike, these recipes are sure to leave you wanting for more!