5 yoga poses to improve spine flexibility

Yoga , which originated from ancient traditions, has been adopted globally. African-inspired yoga poses provide some unique benefits, especially when it comes to improving the flexibility of your spine. These poses are based on the rich cultural heritage of Africa, and involve movements that enhance strength and flexibility. Adding them to your regimen can help improve posture and relieve back pain. Here are five African-inspired yoga poses for a more flexible spine.

The lion's stretch The lion's stretch is inspired by the majestic lion's grace and power. This pose involves kneeling on the mat with hands placed firmly on the ground, arching the back upwards while inhaling deeply. As you exhale, lower your belly toward the floor while lifting your head slightly. This movement helps in stretching the spine and improving its flexibility over time.

The elephant walk The elephant walk mimics an elephant's gentle swaying motion. Stand with feet hip-width apart and bend forward at the waist, allowing arms to dangle freely like an elephant's trunk. Slowly sway side to side while keeping knees slightly bent to avoid strain. This pose aids in releasing tension from the lower back and enhances spinal mobility.

The giraffe reach Inspired by a giraffe reaching for leaves high in trees, this pose requires you to stand tall with feet together and arms extended overhead. Slowly lean to one side while keeping both feet grounded, and switch sides after a few breaths. The giraffe reach stretches both sides of the body evenly, promoting lateral spinal flexibility.

The cheetah sprint pose The cheetah sprint pose captures the agility of a cheetah mid-sprint. Start in a low lunge position with one foot forward and hands framing it on either side. Press through your front heel as you lift your torso upright without losing balance or alignment between hips and shoulders. This dynamic stretch targets hip flexors, along with enhancing overall spinal elasticity.