Add these flavorful spices to your cooking

African spices provide a distinctive method of enhancing your culinary experiences while also being budget-friendly. These spices, packed with flavor and aroma, can elevate basic dishes into gourmet meals without burning a hole in your pocket. By including these spices in your cooking routine, you can relish diverse flavors and possibly save on the grocery bill. Here are five African spices that can unlock hidden culinary savings secrets.

Tip 1 Berbere: A flavorful Ethiopian blend Berbere is a traditional Ethiopian spice blend that features an intricate flavor profile. It usually contains chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek. This all-purpose spice can be added to stews, soups, and even used as a rub for roasted vegetables. By incorporating berbere into your cooking, you can create rich flavors without requiring other costly ingredients.

Tip 2 Ras el hanout: North African spice mix Ras el hanout is a popular North African spice mix that incorporates 30 spices, including cardamom, cumin, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, mace, allspice, dried ginger, etc. This aromatic mix is ideal to deepen couscous/rice dishes. Its capability of enhancing plain grains means you pay less for expensive proteins/sauces.

Tip 3 Grains of paradise: Pepper alternative Native to West Africa, grains of paradise make for an excellent black pepper replacement with their warm spicy notes similar to cardamom and coriander. They lend an interesting twist when sprinkled over salads or added to dressings. Using this spice gives you the opportunity to diversify flavors without having to invest in a range of seasoning options.

Tip 4 Harissa: Tunisian chili paste Harissa is a fiery Tunisian chili paste from roasted red peppers with herbs like coriander seed or caraway seeds and garlic cloves blended smoothly into an olive oil base making a thick paste. Adds heat intensity when stirred through soups, stews, tagines, marinades, dips, spreads etc., making it possible to stretch out meal portions by enhancing taste profiles. Significantly reduces need for additional condiments, thus saving money overall on grocery bills.