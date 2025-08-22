Do these 5 ankle exercises today

Ankles are key to keeping you balanced and mobile. If you strengthen and improve your ankle flexibility, you will not only prevent injuries but also improve your overall stability. Adding certain exercises to your regimen can make all the difference in the way your ankles perform during your daily activities or sports. Here are five effective ankle exercises to boost flexibility and stability.

Tip 1 Ankle circles for mobility Ankle circles are another simple yet effective exercise to improve your joint mobility. Sit comfortably with one leg extended, rotate your ankle clockwise for 10 repetitions, and then do the same in the opposite direction. This exercise helps in loosening up the joint, enhancing the range of motion, and preparing the ankle for more strenuous activities.

Tip 2 Heel raises to build strength Heel raises focus on the calf muscles while also strengthening the ankles. Stand with feet hip-width apart, slowly rise onto your toes, hold for a moment and then lower back down. Repeat the movement 10-15 times. This exercise not only strengthens but also improves balance by engaging stabilizing muscles around the ankle.

Tip 3 Toe taps for coordination Toe taps are great for improving coordination between the foot and ankle. While seated or standing, tap your toes on the ground repeatedly without lifting your heel off the floor. Do this 20 times per foot. It helps in gaining better control over the movements of your feet, which is important for many physical activities.

Tip 4 Resistance band flexion exercises Using a resistance band can prove an extra challenge to ankle exercises by adding tension that promotes muscle engagement. Simply secure one end of a resistance band around a sturdy object and loop it over your foot while seated with legs extended forward. Flex and point your toes against the band's resistance 10 times per foot to strengthen both front and back muscles of the lower leg.