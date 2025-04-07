5 herbs to ease stress and boost clarity
What's the story
Exploring natural ways to improve mental wellness can be rewarding and effective.
For centuries, herbs have been used to promote mental health, providing an easy-going approach for beginners.
Here, we've listed five beginner-friendly herbs that are known for their potential benefits in enhancing overall mental wellness.
Each of the herbs can be easily incorporated into daily routines, providing a simple yet impactful way to promote mental clarity and emotional balance.
Relaxation aid
Chamomile: A calming companion
Chamomile is another herb widely known for its calming properties, making it an excellent pick for those looking for stress relief.
Usually taken in the form of tea, chamomile can help calm the mind and promote relaxation.
Its mild sedative effects can help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.
For beginners, adding chamomile to an evening routine can be an easy step towards improving overall mental well-being.
Stress reduction
Lavender: Aromatic stress reliever
Lavender is another herb lauded for its stress-relieving properties.
Famous for its fragrance, lavender oil or dried flowers can be incorporated in any form- teas or essential oils.
The fragrance of lavender has been known to lower stress levels and induce calmness when inhaled or applied externally.
Beginners can use lavender oil in diffusers or add it to their bathwater.
Mood support
Lemon balm: Mood enhancer
Lemon balm is an herb from the mint family, famous for its mood-lifting properties.
Traditionally, it has been used to relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression by inducing calmness without inducing drowsiness.
Lemon balm can be consumed as a tea or taken as a supplement, making it an easily available option for beginners to herbal remedies looking for mood support.
Adaptogen benefits
Holy basil: Adaptogenic ally
Holy basil, or tulsi, is revered in traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda for its adaptogenic properties which help the body cope with stress more effectively.
It supports cognitive function while promoting emotional balance by regulating cortisol levels—the hormone responsible for stress response—in the body over time with regular use.
Anxiety relief
Passionflower: Natural tranquilizer
Passionflower is globally known for its anti-anxiety properties, mainly because it increases gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain.
This increase regulates mood swings in an efficient manner, providing a natural alternative to medicines.
Its usage does not lead to dependency problems, hence it is a preferred option around the world for those looking for anxiety-relief without the cons of regular medicines.