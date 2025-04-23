Kickstart your day with these 5 simple stretches
Starting your day with a few simple stretching exercises can greatly boost your energy levels, not to mention make you more flexible.
These exercises can be easily performed by beginners and don't require any special equipment or prior experience.
The stretches would improve circulation, reduce muscle tension, and set a positive tone for the day ahead.
Here are five beginner-friendly stretches to get you started.
Neck relief
Neck stretch for tension relief
The neck stretch is another great way to relieve tension that builds up overnight.
Start by sitting or standing comfortably with your back straight.
Gradually tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Stay in this position for about 10 seconds before switching sides.
This exercise helps in reducing stiffness and improving neck mobility.
Shoulder mobility
Shoulder roll to enhance flexibility
Shoulder rolls are perfect for loosening tight muscles around the shoulders and upper back.
Stand or sit upright with arms relaxed at your sides.
Gently roll both shoulders forward in a circular motion, 10 times, and reverse the direction for another 10 counts.
This movement promotes better posture and increases shoulder flexibility.
Spine flexibility
Cat-Cow pose for spine flexibility
The cat-cow pose is a dynamic stretch that improves spinal flexibility and releases tension from your back.
Get on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone up; exhale as you round your spine (cat pose), tucking chin towards chest.
Repeat this sequence five times to get better spinal mobility.
Leg flexibility
Hamstring stretch to improve leg flexibility
Hamstring stretches target the muscles at the back of the thighs, which may become tight from prolonged sitting or inactivity during sleep.
Sit on the floor with legs extended straight ahead.
Gently lean forward from hips while keeping spine straight until you feel a stretch along hamstrings without straining them too much.
Hold the position for 15 seconds before releasing it slowly.
Thigh muscles
Quadriceps stretch for thigh muscles
Quadriceps stretches target lengthening front thigh muscles that may get tight from daily activities such as walking or running errands through your day-to-day life routines.
Stand tall, holding onto something stable if necessary.
Bend one knee, bringing the heel towards the buttocks with the hand on the same side of the leg being stretched.
Hold for 15 seconds, switch legs and repeat on the other side, ensuring balance is maintained through the exercise duration.