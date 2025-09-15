How to include antioxidants in your daily diet

Antioxidants are the key to stay healthy as they neutralize bad free radicals in the body. For those who are just starting out on their journey to increase daily intake of antioxidants, here are some easy and effective tricks to incorporate into your daily routine. These tips involve easy-to-find foods and habits that can be easily added to your day-to-day life, without disruption.

Tip 1 Incorporate more fruits and vegetables Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta-carotene. By adding a variety of colorful produce to your diet, you can ensure a wide range of these beneficial compounds. Try filling half of your plate with fruits and vegetables at every meal. Berries, oranges, spinach, and carrots are great options that deliver essential nutrients while enhancing antioxidant levels.

Tip 2 Choose whole grains over refined grains Whole grains are more nutritious than refined grains as they contain the bran and germ sections of the grain. These are rich in antioxidants like selenium and zinc. Choose whole grain varieties of brown rice, quinoa, oats or whole wheat bread instead of their refined variety to boost your antioxidant intake naturally.

Tip 3 Add nuts and seeds to your diet Not only are nuts and seeds good sources of healthy fats, but they are also packed with antioxidants like vitamin E. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds can be easily incorporated into meals or snacks for an antioxidant boost. Just a small handful every day can go a long way in contributing to your overall intake while offering other health benefits such as improved heart health.

Tip 4 Drink green tea regularly Green tea is famous for its high content of catechins—powerful antioxidants that protect cells from damage. Having one or two cups daily can boost your body's defense against oxidative stress. Green tea is also low on calories when taken without adding sugar or milk, making it an ideal choice for the calorie-conscious.