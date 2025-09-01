Strengthen your core with these exercises

Building stability and strength is important for overall fitness and avoiding injuries. Core exercises are key to building both as they strengthen the muscles in your abdomen, lower back, hips, and pelvis. These exercises not only make you more balanced but also better performers in physical activities. Here are five core exercises that would help you achieve better stability and strength.

Tip 1 Plank variations Plank variations are great to work for multiple muscle groups at the same time. The regular plank has holding your body straight on your forearms and toes. To make it tougher, try side planks or add leg lifts while maintaining the plank position. These variations challenge your core stability more by requiring you to balance and coordinate even better.

Tip 2 Russian twists Russian twists target the oblique muscles along with the rectus abdominis. To perform this, sit on the floor with knees bent, lean back slightly, lift your feet off the ground, and twist your torso from side to side while holding a weight or medicine ball. This exercise improves rotational strength, which is essential for sports involving twisting movements.

Tip 3 Dead bug exercise The dead bug exercise emphasizes on stabilizing the spine while moving limbs independently. Lie on your back with arms extended towards the ceiling and knees bent at ninety degrees. Slowly lower one arm behind you as you extend opposite leg, without arching your back. Alternate sides to complete repetitions.

Tip 4 Bird dog exercise The bird dog exercise works on your balance by activating upper body and lower body muscles at the same time. Begin on all fours with your hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Extend one arm forward while extending the other leg backward until both are parallel to the ground level before bringing them back to the initial position. Then switch sides after desired reps per side.