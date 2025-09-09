Cowpea in cooking: 5 recipes to try

African cowpea or black-eyed pea is an incredibly versatile legume that has been a staple in several cuisines. From adaptability to nutrition, cowpeas can be an excellent ingredient for all kinds of dishes. Rich in protein and fiber, cowpeas are not just healthy but also super affordable. Here are five creative ways to include African cowpea into your cooking routine, from traditional to innovative culinary ideas that can amp up your meals.

Dish 1 Savory cowpea stew Cowpea stew is a hearty dish that has the richness of legumes and has vegetables such as tomatoes and spinach. The stew can be flavored with spices like cumin and coriander to deepen the flavor. Slow-cooking the ingredients allows the flavors to come together, making for a comforting meal for any time of the year.

Dish 2 Cowpea salad with fresh vegetables A refreshing cowpea salad can also be prepared by combining cooked cowpeas with diced cucumbers, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes. A dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper can be added to enhance the taste while keeping the dish light. This salad is perfect for anyone looking for a nutritious side dish or a light lunch option.

Dish 3 Cowpea fritters for snacking Cowpea fritters make for a deliciously crispy and flavorful snack. Simply mash some cooked cowpeas with onions, garlic, herbs like parsley or cilantro, and spices like paprika or chili powder, and fry them into small patties for an appetizing treat. These fritters are ideal for serving at gatherings or having them as an afternoon snack.

Dish 4 Creamy cowpea soup A creamy soup from pureed cowpeas offers warmth on cooler days without compromising on nutrients. Combine cooked cowpeas with vegetable broth for the base; add cream or coconut milk to make it smooth without masking its taste. Season with thyme or rosemary to add aromatic notes to this comforting bowl of soup.