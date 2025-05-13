5 ways to use teff in traditional dishes
Teff, a tiny grain native to Ethiopia, is gaining popularity for its versatility and nutritional benefits.
Known for being gluten-free and rich in protein, fiber, and essential minerals, teff is a staple in African cuisine.
Its unique flavor and texture make it an excellent ingredient for various dishes.
Here are five creative ways to incorporate teff into African cookery that highlight its adaptability and enhance traditional recipes.
Breakfast delight
Teff porridge: A nutritious breakfast option
Teff porridge is a common breakfast choice in several African households.
You can whip up a hearty meal to kickstart your day by cooking teff grains in water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency.
Adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg elevates the flavor profile.
This dish offers sustained energy because of its high fiber content and can be sweetened with honey/fruits.
Traditional bread
Injera: The staple flatbread of Ethiopia
In African cuisine, injera is probably the most famous application of teff flour.
This spongy flatbread doubles up as a plate and utensil for a range of stews and other dishes.
Fermented over the course of a few days, injera is prepared from teff flour batter and has a slightly sour taste that pairs well with savory foods.
Its one-of-a-kind texture makes it perfect for scooping up delicious sauces.
Fresh twist
Teff salad: A healthy side dish
Teff grains can also be cooked like quinoa/rice and used as a base for salads.
By mixing cooked teff with fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers, one can prepare a refreshing side rich in nutrients.
Using herbs like parsley or mint adds an extra flavor to the dish while providing additional health benefits.
Pancake variation
Teff pancakes: A gluten-free alternative
For gluten-free folks, teff pancakes make a great replacement for regular wheat-based pancakes.
Just mix teff flour with baking powder, milk or plant-based substitutes, and you have a batch of fluffy pancakes for breakfast or brunch.
These pancakes can be flavored with a dash of maple syrup or fresh fruit toppings and have a nutty taste.
Dessert delight
Teff cookies: A sweet treat
Teff flour can also be used to prepare delicious cookies that are nutritious and fulfilling.
By combining it with butter (or substitutes), sugar (or alternatives), vanilla extract, and chocolate chips (optional), you can bake cookies with an earthy flavor and sweetness from other ingredients.
These are perfect as snacks during the day without falling behind on healthiness factors generally associated with desserts made using refined flours alone.