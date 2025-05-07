May 07, 202511:19 am

What's the story

Baobab fruit, famous for its rich nutritional profile, is a staple in several African cuisines.

The fruit is loaded with vitamin C, calcium, and antioxidants.

Its unique tangy flavor makes it an excellent ingredient in various traditional dishes across the continent.

Here are five traditional African dishes that use baobab fruit, showcasing its culinary versatility and cultural significance.