5 must-try flaxseed recipes

Flax seeds are tiny powerhouses of nutrition, loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. These seeds can be incorporated easily into a variety of dishes to boost their nutritional value. From breakfast to dessert, flax seeds lend a subtle nutty flavor, and a plethora of health benefits. Here are five simple recipes that highlight the versatility of flax seeds in your everyday meals.

Smoothie Flaxseed smoothie delight Blend one tablespoon ground flax seeds with a banana, half a cup spinach, one cup almond milk, and a handful of berries for a nutritious smoothie. Rich in fiber and antioxidants, this drink is a great option for breakfast or an afternoon snack. The flax seeds make the smoothie thicker while adding essential nutrients that promote heart health.

Granola bars Nutty flaxseed granola bars Combine two cups oats, with half a cup each of chopped nuts and ground flax seeds. Add honey or maple syrup as sweetener and bake till golden brown. These granola bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an energy boost before workouts. The combination of oats and flax seeds offers sustained energy release throughout the day.

Bread Loaf Flaxseed bread loaf Add ground flax seeds into your bread dough by mixing in three tablespoons per loaf before baking. This not only improves the texture of the bread but also boosts its nutritional value by a mile. The omega-3 fatty acids in flax seeds promote better heart health when consumed regularly.

Crackers Crunchy flaxseed crackers Mix one cup each of whole wheat flour and ground flaxseeds with water till you get a dough-like consistency. Roll out thinly before baking till crisped up nicely. These crackers make great accompaniments alongside dips like hummus or guacamole due to their crunchy texture paired perfectly against creamy spreads.