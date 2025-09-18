5 delicious dishes using carom seeds

Carom seeds, also famously known as ajwain, are a staple in many kitchens, owing to their unique taste and health benefits. These tiny seeds pack a punch with their strong aroma and mildly bitter taste. They are widely used in Indian cooking to add flavor to many dishes. Here, we list five delicious vegetarian dishes made with carom seeds, for spice lovers.

Dish 1 Spiced flatbread delight Spiced flatbreads make for a great option to include carom seeds. The seeds bring an aromatic flavor to the dough, making every bite delicious. To make this dish, combine whole wheat flour with water, salt and carom seeds to knead a dough. Roll out the dough into flatbreads and cook them on a hot skillet until golden brown on both sides. Accompany these spiced flatbreads with yogurt or pickles for enhanced taste.

Dish 2 Flavorful potato fritters Potato fritters laced with ajwain make the crispiest snack that no one can ever resist. Grate potatoes, and combine them with chickpea flour, chopped onions, green chilies, salt, and ajwain. Shape it into small patties and fry them until golden brown. Not just does ajwain add flavor, it also helps digest these savory snacks.

Dish 3 Aromatic lentil soup Lentil soup becomes all the more aromatic when seasoned with carom seeds. Start by cooking lentils until they're soft. In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds along with carom seeds for tempering. Add chopped tomatoes and spices like turmeric powder before mixing it all into the cooked lentils. Simmer for several minutes before serving this hearty soup garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

Dish 4 Savory rice pilaf Rice pilaf gets a twist with carom seeds and spices like cumin and mustard seed. Start by sauteing onions in ghee, then add basmati rice, peas, and carrots. Sprinkle with black pepper and mix well. This blend of flavors makes for a mouthwatering dish that pleases the palate of any connoisseur.