5 delicious flatbreads you must try

Flatbreads make a versatile and delightful addition to any vegetarian meal. They can be enjoyed as a side dish, used as a wrap, or even served as a main course with an assortment of toppings. These breads are usually easy to prepare and can be customized with different herbs and spices to suit your taste. Here, we look at five delicious flatbreads ideal to spruce up your vegetarian dining experience.

Dish 1 Classic naan bread Naan is a well-known flatbread from South Asia. It is made in a tandoor oven, which makes it different from any other bread. Naan is soft, a little chewy, and usually brushed with butter or ghee before serving. It goes perfectly with curries, lentils, or can be simply tasted on its own with a bit of garlic or cilantro on top.

Dish 2 Mediterranean pita bread Pita bread is another Mediterranean staple that makes for an ideal stuffing option with vegetables and spreads like hummus or tzatziki. Its pocket-like structure makes it perfect for stuffing. The round flatbread is baked at high temperatures, which puffs up the dough and forms an air pocket inside. Pita bread can also be cut into wedges and served along with dips.

Dish 3 Italian focaccia bread Focaccia is an Italian flatbread, rich in olive oil and often topped with herbs like rosemary or thyme. Its thick yet airy texture makes it perfect for sandwiches or served with soups and salads. Focaccia's versatility also allows it to be flavored in many different ways, like adding olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or caramelized onions.

Dish 4 Indian roti bread Roti is another traditional Indian flatbread made from whole wheat flour that is loved for its simplicity and health benefits (being unleavened). It's usually cooked on a griddle till golden brown spots appear on the two sides, making it slightly crisp on the outside while soft on the inside. Roti goes perfectly with vegetable curries but can also be used as wraps filled with fresh veggies.