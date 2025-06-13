5 must-try lentil dishes
African cuisine is known for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients, and lentils take center stage in many traditional dishes.
These protein-packed legumes are not just nutritious but also versatile, making way for a plethora of culinary creations across the continent.
From hearty stews to flavorful salads, African lentil dishes offer a delightful taste experience, reflecting the region's vibrant cultures and traditions.
Here are five delightful African lentil dishes you should try.
Spicy stew
Ethiopian misir wot
A staple of the Ethiopian cuisine, misir wot is a rich and spicy dish.
The red lentils in this dish are cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and berbere spice mix (a blend of chili peppers and other spices) to create a thick stew that goes perfectly with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Misir wot is usually eaten as part of an assortment of vegetarian dishes served on a communal platter.
Hearty soup
Moroccan lentil soup
Moroccan lentil soup is a comforting dish that combines green/brown lentils with tomatoes, carrots, celery, and a range of spices (cumin, coriander, etc.).
The soup is usually simmered until the lentils are tender and infused with flavors from fresh herbs (like cilantro or parsley).
It's commonly served as an appetizer/light meal with crusty bread.
Street food favorite
Egyptian koshari
Koshari is one of Egypt's most loved street foods, with layers of rice, pasta, chickpeas, fried onions—and yes—lentils!
The dish is completed with tangy tomato sauce spiced up by a vinegar-based hot sauce called daqqa for added kick if desired by diners who love extra heat on their plates.
Koshari provides both texture variety and a satisfying taste, making it popular among locals and tourists alike.
Refreshing salad
Senegalese lentil salad
Senegalese lentil salad makes for a refreshing contrast to heavier meals with a mix of fresh vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes, and cooked green and brown lentils.
It's tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing, seasoned with salt, pepper, and mint leaves.
The optional addition of crumbled feta cheese on top enhances the overall flavor profile without overwhelming the delicate balance achieved through careful ingredient selection and preparation techniques.
Creamy curry
Tanzanian coconut lentil curry
Merging creamy coconut milk and yellow split peas with turmeric, curry powder, ginger and garlic paste, Tanzanian coconut lentil curry is simmered gently, mixing flavors into a satisfying meal.
Just perfect for any occasion, it can be served alone or with a side of rice, naan bread, and salad.
Influences from Indian and Swahili cuisines make for unforgettable tastes of this East African delight.