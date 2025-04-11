Gum health: Who knew these exercises could do wonders
What's the story
Keeping gums healthy is the key to maintaining good oral hygiene.
Although brushing and flossing regularly is important, adding some specific exercises can further strengthen and make your gums more resilient.
These exercises boost blood flow, regenerate tissues, and keep your gums healthy.
Here are five handy exercises that can be easily included in your daily routine to keep your gums healthy.
Stimulate gums
Chewing sugar-free gum
Chewing sugar-free gum can be one of the simplest yet most effective exercises for your gums.
It stimulates saliva production, which helps wash away food particles and neutralizes acids produced by bacteria in the mouth.
This activity also massages the gums, promoting better circulation and strengthening the tissues around the teeth.
Natural cleanse
Oil pulling with coconut oil
Oil pulling is an ancient practice that has been used for swishing oil in your mouth to remove toxins and improve oral health.
Swishing coconut oil for this exercise can help reduce plaque buildup on gums because of its antimicrobial properties.
Swishing a tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth for about 10 minutes daily can help you reap its benefits.
Direct stimulation
Finger massage technique
Massaging your gums with clean fingers can directly stimulate blood flow and promote healthier tissues.
Use gentle circular motions along the gum line to enhance circulation and reduce inflammation.
This technique not only strengthens the gums but also helps in relieving tension around the jaw area.
Flexibility boost
Tongue stretch exercise
The tongue stretch exercise entails extending your tongue towards various parts of your mouth.
This indirectly works wonders for your gum health by improving flexibility and circulation within oral tissues.
Try stretching your tongue towards each cheek and then upwards towards the roof of your mouth, holding each position for a few seconds.
Antioxidant support
Green tea rinse
Rinsing with green tea gives antioxidant support that helps in reducing inflammation of the gums, while combating harmful bacteria found in plaque buildup on teeth surfaces and in between.
Toothbrush bristles cannot reach effectively enough alone, without additional help from other methods such as flossing regularly, too!