5 vitamins your body needs everyday
What's the story
Vitamins are critical for our overall health and wellness, and it is especially important for beginners to include them in their daily lives.
These nutrients are essential for the body, from enhancing immunity to giving the skin a glow.
Knowing which vitamins are essential can help you improve your diet.
Here are five essential vitamins that you must include for daily wellness.
Immunity
Vitamin C: Immunity booster
We all know how Vitamin C is known for supporting the immune system. It ensures that you stay protected from infections by promoting the production of white blood cells.
Furthermore, vitamin C also works as an antioxidant, fighting free radicals in the body.
Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons are great sources of this vitamin. Adding these fruits to your diet can keep your immune system strong.
Bone health
Vitamin D: Bone health enhancer
Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, which is important for keeping bones and teeth strong.
It also helps with muscle function and reduces inflammation.
Sunlight exposure allows the body to produce vitamin D naturally. However, it can also be obtained from fortified foods like milk and cereals.
Adequate intake of this vitamin ensures bone health and overall well-being.
Vision
Vitamin A: Vision supporter
Vitamin A is critical for healthy vision and preventing night blindness. It helps the retina function properly.
This nutrient also benefits eye health by shielding from age-related decline.
Carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach are excellent sources of vitamin A. Adding these foods to your meals can help you retain good eyesight.
Skin health
Vitamin E: Skin protector
Vitamin E is another source of antioxidants that protects skin cells from damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors such as pollution or UV rays.
It also helps keep skin elastic and moisturized, thus making them look youthful.
Nuts like almonds or seeds like sunflower seeds provide sufficient quantities of this nutrient when included regularly within one's diet plan.
Energy
Vitamin B12: Energy provider
Vitamin B12 is essential for energy production as it helps red blood cells form to transport oxygen through our bodies effectively while also maintaining nerve function.
Found mainly in animal-based products, such as dairy products, and fortified plant-based options like soy milk, make sure you're consuming enough as a vegetarian or vegan to ensure your vitality levels are at their best every day.