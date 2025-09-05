You'll love these 5 jackfruit-based recipes

While jackfruit seeds are usually ignored, they make for a versatile ingredient in several dishes. Full of nutrients, including protein, fiber, and essential minerals, the seeds can be used to make delectable treats. Be it boiled, roasted, or even ground into flour, jackfruit seeds lend an incredible texture and flavor to the food. Here are five exciting dishes that highlight the magic of this underused ingredient.

Dish 1 Spicy jackfruit seed curry Spicy jackfruit seed curry is a flavorful dish that perfectly combines the earthy taste of the seeds with aromatic spices. The seeds are boiled until tender and then cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and a blend of spices like cumin and coriander. This curry pairs well with rice or flatbreads and offers a hearty meal option for those looking to explore plant-based ingredients.

Dish 2 Jackfruit seed hummus Jackfruit seed hummus is an interesting twist on the classic chickpea dip. The seeds are boiled until soft and blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt to form a creamy spread. This hummus can be served as an appetizer with vegetable sticks or used as a sandwich spread to add an unexpected kick.

Dish 3 Roasted jackfruit seed snack Roasted jackfruit seed snack is an easy-to-make treat that brings out the nutty flavor of the seeds. After boiling them until tender, coat the seeds in olive oil and seasonings like salt or paprika and roast them in an oven until crispy. This snack is perfect for munching on its own or adding crunch to salads.

Dish 4 Jackfruit seed flour pancakes Jackfruit seed flour pancakes provide a gluten-free option for breakfast aficionados. The dried seeds are ground to a fine flour, which can be mixed with water or milk with baking powder, to get a batter consistency similar to that of a traditional pancake mix but without the gluten. This means you can eat them even if you're gluten-free, without giving up on tasty morning meals.