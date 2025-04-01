Easy exercises for a relaxed, flexible lower back
Keeping your lower back relaxed and flexible is key to staying healthy.
Exercising regularly can ease tightness and increase flexibility in this important body part.
Integrating certain exercises into your daily regimen can make you more flexible, relieve discomfort, and encourage better posture.
Here are five simple exercises that will do wonders for your lower back, and make you more relaxed and flexible.
Stretch 1
Cat-Cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is an easy way to warm up the spine while easing tension in the lower back.
Start on all fours with your hands beneath your shoulders and knees beneath your hips.
Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (cow position).
Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling, tucking in your chin (cat position).
Repeat this sequence several times to increase flexibility.
Stretch 2
Child's pose
Child's pose is a restful position that gently stretches the lower back.
Begin by kneeling on the floor with toes together and knees apart.
Sit back on your heels, extending your arms forward on the ground.
Let your forehead rest on the floor as you breathe deep into any tightness or discomfort in your lower back.
Exercise 1
Pelvic tilts
Pelvic tilts are simple yet effective to strengthen abdominal muscles while loosening tightness in the lower back region.
Lie flat on your back with knees bent at ninety degrees, feet flat against surface, arms resting alongside torso, palms facing downwards.
Inhale deeply, then exhale slowly, pressing small part of spine into ground, tilting pelvis upward.
Hold briefly before releasing. Repeat several times, focusing on controlled movement throughout the exercise.
Stretch 3
Knee-to-chest stretch
The knee-to-chest stretch is another effective way to relieve tension as it gently stretches muscles around the lumbar area.
Lie supine, bring one knee towards the chest, clasping the hands behind the thigh or shin.
Hold the position for a few seconds, feeling the stretch along the backside.
Switch legs, repeating the process on both sides, alternating between them to evenly distribute relaxation across the entire region.
Stretch 4
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bend targets hamstrings, along with giving relief from stiffness built up within the lumbar section.
Sit upright, legs extended straight ahead. Inhale, lengthen spine. Exhale, hinge forward, reaching fingertips towards toes, keeping neck relaxed.
Breathe deeply, letting gravity help gradually release muscle tension felt during day-to-day activities involving prolonged sitting and standing positions alike.