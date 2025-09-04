Do these exercises for better ear health

Keeping ears healthy is important for general well-being as it keeps hearing and balance intact. Regular exercises can improve ears' functionality and reduce the risk of problems. These exercises are easy to do and can easily fit into daily schedules without much trouble. By concentrating on these activities, you can keep your auditory system fit and improve your lifestyle.

Tip 1 Jaw stretching exercise Jaw stretching exercises can remove tension around the ears, which may help in improving hearing clarity. To do this exercise, open your mouth as wide as you can without feeling discomfort, then close it slowly. Repeat this motion a couple of times a day to relax the muscles surrounding the ears.

Tip 2 Neck rotation exercise Neck rotation exercises are great for improving blood circulation to the ears. Sit or stand comfortably with your back straight, then slowly turn your head to one side till you feel a gentle stretch. Hold this position for a few seconds before returning to the center and repeating on the other side. Exercise regularly to promote ear health.

Tip 3 Ear massage technique Massaging around the ears can stimulate blood flow and relieve tension around that area. Using your fingertips, gently massage in circular motions around the outer part of each ear for a few minutes daily. This technique not only promotes relaxation but also supports better auditory function over time.

Tip 4 Head tilting exercise Head tilting exercises help maintain balance by engaging muscles connected to inner ear functions. Here's how to do it: Stand or sit upright, tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch along the opposite side of your neck, hold briefly, then return upright before switching sides. Incorporate this exercise into your routine for optimal results.