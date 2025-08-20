Do these 5 facial exercises today

Facial exercises can be a natural way to improve muscle tone and make your face look better. The exercises target different facial muscles, tightening and lifting them over time. With regular practice, you can see a noticeable difference in how your face contours look, giving you a more youthful appearance without going under the knife. Here are five effective exercises for better facial muscle tone.

Tip 1 Cheek lifter exercise The cheek lifter exercise has been designed to strengthen the muscles around your cheeks. For this, you need to open your mouth in 'O' shape, place your upper lip over your teeth, and smile with the corners of your mouth. Stay like that for about 10 seconds and relax. Repeat the same five times daily to witness a difference in cheek firmness.

Tip 2 Jawline definer exercise This exercise focuses on the jawline area, reducing sagging skin and defining contours. Tilt your head back slightly, keeping lips closed but relaxed. Push your lower jaw forward until you feel a stretch under the chin and along the jawline. Hold for 10 seconds before returning to a neutral position. Repeat this exercise 10 times every day.

Tip 3 Forehead smoother exercise To smooth forehead lines and strengthen forehead muscles, place both hands on your forehead with fingers spread apart between eyebrows and hairline. Gently pull downwards while raising eyebrows as high as possible at the same time; hold for five seconds then release slowly back into starting position without letting go of skin tension completely throughout movement repetition cycle (ten repetitions).