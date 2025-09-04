5 exercises for shin pain relief

Shin pain can be a common problem for many, particularly those who run or jump. It usually stems from overuse or wrong footwear and can be pretty uncomfortable. Luckily, there are exercises that can relieve this discomfort by strengthening the muscles surrounding the shin and improving flexibility. Here are five exercises that may relieve you of shin pain and prevent it from recurring.

Tip 1 Toe raises Toe raises are a simple exercise that works the muscles in the front of your lower leg. Stand with your feet flat on the ground, then lift your toes towards your shins, keeping your heels on the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds before lowering your toes back down. Repeat 10 to 15 times to strengthen these muscles and reduce shin pain.

Tip 2 Calf stretch Stretching the calf muscles can help relieve tension in the shins. To do a calf stretch, stand facing a wall, one foot forward and one back. Keep both heels on the ground as you lean into the wall, feeling a stretch in your back leg's calf muscle. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds before switching legs. This exercise improves flexibility and reduces strain on the shins.

Tip 3 Ankle circles Ankle circles improve mobility in the ankle joint, which can indirectly help improve shin health. Sit comfortably with one leg straight out in front of you. Rotate your ankle slowly in circular motions clockwise ten times, followed by counterclockwise rotations for another ten. This exercise improves blood flow and reduces stiffness around the shin area.