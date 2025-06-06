Leg day: Don't miss out on these foot exercises
Strengthening foot muscles is crucial to maintain balance, improve posture, and prevent injuries.
Regular exercises focusing on these muscles can improve overall foot health and function.
Here are five effective exercises that can be easily incorporated into your daily routines to help you build stronger foot muscles.
They are simple yet effective, requiring minimal equipment and can be performed at home or gym.
Towel exercise
Toe curls with a towel
Toe curls using a towel are an effective way to strengthen the intrinsic muscles of the feet.
To do this exercise, place a small towel on the floor and sit in a chair with your feet flat on the ground.
Use your toes to scrunch up the towel towards you and then release it back to its original position.
Repeat the motion ten times for each foot to enhance muscle strength and coordination.
Heel exercise
Heel raises for calf strength
Heel raises target both calf muscles and foot arches, which add to stability.
Stand with feet hip-width apart near a wall or a sturdy surface for support if needed.
Slowly lift your heels off the ground as high as possible while keeping toes grounded and lower them back down.
Perform three sets of 10 reps each day to build endurance in these crucial muscle groups.
Arch exercise
Arch lifts for foot flexibility
Arch lifts strengthen the arch area and increase foot flexibility.
Simply sit with one leg crossed over the other for easy sole access.
Press down on the ball-of-foot area until a slight tension is felt, and release slowly.
Repeat this eight times in each session, doing it twice a week for best results.
Balance exercise
Toe spreads for balance improvement
Toe spreads work wonders for improving balance by working the small stabilizing muscles in each toe.
Start by sitting down with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.
Spread all five toes apart as wide as possible, hold this pose for a brief moment, then relax them back together.
Repeat this cycle six more times for a complete set, doing this regularly for best results.
Marble exercise
Marble pick-up challenge
The marble pick-up challenge is another fun exercise to improve dexterity in the feet.
Place marbles on the floor and use your toes to pick them up and put them into a bowl.
Aim for three sets of ten pickups with each foot.
This exercise improves coordination, strength and control over the muscles of the foot, resulting in better balance and mobility.