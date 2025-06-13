Stiff wrists? These exercises may help
What's the story
Wrist flexibility and mobility are crucial for daily activities, sports, and various forms of exercise.
Strengthening these areas can help prevent injuries and improve overall hand function.
Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can enhance wrist strength and flexibility.
Here are five effective exercises designed to boost wrist mobility and flexibility, ensuring that your wrists remain strong and healthy.
Circular motion
Wrist circles for enhanced mobility
Wrist circles are another simple but effective exercise to improve wrist mobility.
For this exercise, extend your arm in front of you, palm facing down.
Rotate your wrist slowly in a circular motion, ensuring you complete ten circles in one direction before switching to the opposite one.
This loosens up the joints and improves blood circulation around the wrist area.
Stretching technique
Wrist flexor stretch for flexibility
The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm.
Start off by extending one arm straight out with the palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm.
Hold this position for about fifteen seconds before switching sides.
This stretch is beneficial in maintaining flexibility in the wrists.
Rotational exercise
Pronation and supination movements
Pronation and supination are about rotating your forearm so that your palm faces up or down, while your elbow stays at a ninety-degree angle by your side.
This exercise improves rotational movement in both directions, which is important for tasks that involve twisting motions, such as opening jars or using tools.
Resistance training
Resistance band wrist extension exercise
Using a resistance band strengthens wrist extensors.
Secure one end underfoot, hold it with an extended arm at shoulder height, palms facing down.
Slowly lift against the band's tension, then lower back slowly.
Repeat this in sets regularly to improve strength and mobility, tailoring the regimen to personal fitness goals for optimal results.