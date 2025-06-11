Do these exercises for a toned back
What's the story
The trapezius muscles of the upper back and neck are essential for shoulder movement as well as posture.
Working on these muscles can improve your overall physique and functional strength.
By including certain exercises in your routine, you can tone and define the trapezius muscles effectively.
Here are five exercises that target this area, offering both aesthetic and muscular benefits.
Shrugs
Shrugs for upper traps
Shrugs are a simple but effective exercise to target the upper part of the trapezius muscles.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.
Keep arms straight by your sides and lift shoulders towards ears as high as possible without bending elbows.
Hold for a moment before lowering back down.
This exercise helps build strength and definition in the upper traps.
Face pulls
Face pulls for balanced development
Face pulls are great for building balanced traps while hitting rear deltoids.
Using a cable machine with a rope attachment at eye level, pull the rope towards the face, keeping elbows high and wide.
Squeeze shoulder blades together at peak contraction before returning to the start position.
This movement enhances better posture by strengthening both upper traps and rear delts.
Bent-over rows
Bent-over rows for mid-traps engagement
Bent-over rows mainly target mid-trapezius fibers, along with other back muscles such as lats and rhomboids.
With feet hip-width apart, bend knees slightly while hinging forward at hips until the torso is almost parallel to the floor.
Hold dumbbells or a barbell with an overhand grip just outside knees width apart, then row weight up towards lower ribcage, squeezing shoulder blades together before lowering it again under control.
Upright rows
Upright rows for comprehensive trap activation
Upright rows work different trapezius parts, including the middle section, with the right form.
Stand tall, holding a barbell or dumbbells with palms facing you.
Lift the weights vertically along your torso, leading with your elbows till they reach chin height.
Then slowly lower them back down.
This way, there's no excessive strain on wrists or shoulders while targeting desired muscle groups effectively.