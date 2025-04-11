Relax your facial muscles with these quick exercises
Cheek muscle tension can be uncomfortable and lead to headaches or jaw pain.
Simple exercises can help relieve this tension, promoting relaxation and comfort.
These exercises are easy to perform and can be done at home, without any special equipment.
Regular practice may improve the flexibility of muscles and reduce discomfort over time.
Jaw release
The jaw release exercise helps relax the muscles around the cheeks and jawline.
To do this exercise, sit comfortably with your back straight.
Open your mouth wide slowly and then gently close it keeping your lips relaxed.
Repeat the movement ten times, focusing on the feeling of the stretch in your cheek muscles.
Cheek puff
The cheek puff exercise works wonders for easing tension in the cheeks.
Start by taking a deep breath through your nose, then hold the air in one cheek for five seconds and then move it to the other cheek for five seconds.
Repeat this five times on each side to help the facial muscles relax.
Smile stretch
The smile stretch exercise targets and relaxes your cheek and mouth muscles perfectly.
Smile as wide as you can without straining, and hold for ten seconds. Relax your face after holding the smile.
Try this stretch five times. This not only improves the flexibility of the facial muscles but also relieves tension from your cheeks greatly.
Fish face
The fish face exercise is an easy way to tone and relax cheek muscles at the same time.
Suck in your cheeks so that they make a fish-like appearance, holding the position for 10 seconds before releasing it slowly.
Repeat the action eight times to ease tightness around the cheeks.
Circular massage
Circular massage means using gentle pressure with fingertips on tense areas of the cheeks in circular motions for about two minutes per session daily, or whenever needed throughout day-to-day activities like working at desk jobs.
Stress might accumulate more frequently than usual due to its sedentary nature, causing stiffness within facial regions such as those found near temples.
These could benefit greatly from regular massages aimed specifically towards alleviating built-up tensions.