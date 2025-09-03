5 belly exercises to try today

Improving belly flexibility can enhance overall mobility and reduce the risk of injury. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help in achieving a more flexible core. These exercises focus on stretching and strengthening the abdominal muscles, which can lead to better posture and increased range of motion. Here are five effective exercises that target belly flexibility, each designed to be simple yet impactful for individuals at various fitness levels.

Tip 1 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up your spine and abdomen. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position). Exhale as you round your back towards the ceiling (cat position). This exercise helps in loosening up the abdominal muscles, while also promoting spinal flexibility.

Tip 2 Cobra pose Cobra pose is one of the best yoga exercises that stretches the front of the torso well. Lie face down with palms flat on the ground under shoulders. Press into your hands, lifting your chest off the ground while keeping elbows slightly bent. Hold the pose for a few breaths before lowering back down. This pose not only increases flexibility but also strengthens your core.

Tip 3 Seated forward bend Seated forward bend hits both hamstrings and abs, improving overall flexibility. Sit with legs stretched straight ahead, feet flexed. Take a deep breath in; then exhale as you reach forward towards toes, keeping spine long. Hold the stretch for a few breaths without pushing yourself too far ahead.

Tip 4 Bridge pose Bridge pose is great for stretching out abdominal muscles while strengthening lower back and glutes at the same time. Lie on back with knees bent and feet flat on floor hip-width apart. Arms should rest alongside body, palms downwards, pressing into mat. Gently lift hips upwards, creating an arch from shoulders through knees. Hold briefly before lowering slowly. Repeat multiple times, focusing on controlled movements throughout each repetition.