Relieve elbow tension with these exercises

Elbow tension can be a common problem for most of us, often caused by repetitive movements or strain. Dealing with this discomfort through targeted exercises can help reduce pain and increase flexibility. Adding some specific exercises to your routine may give you the much-needed relief and improve the overall function of your elbow. Here are five exercises to relieve elbow tension effectively.

Tip 1 Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the muscles inside of the forearm, which may contribute to elbow tension. To do this stretch, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds and repeat two to three times on each arm.

Tip 2 Wrist extensor stretch This exercise targets the muscles on the outside of the forearm. Extend one arm in front with your palm facing down and gently press down on the back of your hand with your opposite hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds and repeat two to three times per arm.

Tip 3 Tricep stretch The tricep stretch relieves tension by targeting muscles at the back of the upper arm which connect near the elbow joint. Raise one arm overhead, bend at the elbow so that your hand reaches toward your upper back and use your other hand to gently push down on that bent elbow for an effective stretch. Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides.

Tip 4 Forearm pronation/supination exercise This exercise enhances mobility by rotating between pronation (palm down) and supination (palm up). Sit or stand with elbows bent at ninety degrees by sides. Slowly rotate palms upward then downward while keeping elbows close against body throughout movement sequence. Repeat 10 times per set, completing two sets daily if possible.