Gujarati breakfasts: 5 dishes to start your day
What's the story
Gujarat, a western Indian state, is a treasure trove of rich culinary heritage.
The breakfast dishes from the state are not just tasty, but also diverse, with a unique blend of spices and textures.
Mostly vegetarian, these dishes reflect the traditional cooking methods that have been passed down through generations.
Trying out these breakfast options can add a delightful zing to your day with their unique flavors and healthy benefits.
Fermented treat
The delight of dhokla
Dhokla is another famous Gujarati dish that is prepared from fermented rice and chickpea batter.
It is steamed to form a soft, spongy dish that absorbs flavors beautifully.
Usually served with green chutney or tamarind sauce, dhokla has a tangy flavor that goes perfectly with its mild sweetness.
Apart from being delicious, this dish is also healthy because it is fermented, which helps digestion.
Soft & savory
Khaman: A spongy snack
Similar to dhokla, khaman has subtle differences when it comes to preparation and flavor.
Made primarily from gram flour, it has a softer texture and brighter yellow color (thanks to turmeric).
Khaman is seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, adding an extra kick.
Often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and grated coconut, it makes for a savory experience with morning tea.
Sweet & savory pairing
The crunch of fafda-jalebi combo
Sweet and savory breakfast lovers can never go wrong with the iconic fafda-jalebi combo from Gujarat.
Fafda are crispy chickpea flour snacks, flavored with carom seeds, while jalebi are spiral-shaped sweets, soaked in sugar syrup.
The contrasting textures—crunchy fafda against syrupy jalebi—make it an exciting choice for those who prefer a bit of everything on their plate.
Baked goodness
Handvo: A hearty cake
Handvo is a savory cake prepared with a batter of mixed lentils and rice enriched with vegetables such as bottle gourd or carrots.
It's baked till golden brown on top but moist inside due to yogurt used in the preparation, which adds a slight tanginess, too!
Topped off by sesame seeds before baking, it imparts a nutty flavor, making it a perfect accompaniment with a hot cup of chai!
Quick & nutritious
Poha: Flattened rice dish
Poha is made of flattened rice flakes cooked with a lightly spiced mixture of onions, peas, potatoes, and peanuts.
Sometimes, even pomegranate seeds are added for extra crunchiness and sweetness.
It's a quick and nutritious option for busy mornings, giving the energy boost to start the day right.
This dish is loved for its simplicity and complexity, relished by locals and visitors alike.