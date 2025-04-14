5 habits to keep your skin healthy and glowing
What's the story
Achieving clear skin without the help of cosmetics is everyone's dream.
While cosmetics do provide temporary solutions, following certain habits can ensure your skin remains healthy for a long time.
These habits emphasize natural methods to ensure your skin remains clear and healthy.
By including these practices in your daily life, you can keep your glow intact without using chemical-based products.
Hydration
Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water is imperative for having a clear skin.
Water ensures flushing out toxins from the body, which can limit chances of breakouts and blemishes.
Try drinking at least eight glasses of water every day to keep your skin hydrated and supple.
Good hydration also supports skin's natural barrier function, keeping it moist and looking more radiant.
Nutrition
Maintain a balanced diet
A balanced diet loaded with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts can do wonders for your skin.
These foods are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that shield your skin from damage caused by free radicals.
Including omega-three fatty acid-rich foods like flaxseeds or walnuts can further benefit your skin by fighting inflammation.
Rest
Get adequate sleep
Quality sleep is critical for clear skin, as it gives your body a chance to repair itself overnight.
Blood flow increases to the skin as you sleep, helping with regeneration of cells and repairing damage caused by daily exposure to environmental stressors.
Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep every night to give your body enough time to do this restorative work.
Activity
Practice regular exercise
Regular physical activity increases circulation and promotes healthy blood flow all throughout the body, including the skin.
The improved circulation delivers oxygen and nutrients more effectively while flushing out waste products from cells.
Exercise also decreases stress levels, which can lead to clearer skin by reducing stress-induced breakouts.
Cleansing
Cleanse gently but thoroughly
One of the most important things to note here is that proper cleansing is the key to clear skin minus the cosmetics.
Use a gentle cleanser according to your skin type twice a day to eliminate dirt, oil, and impurities.
Morning and night routines keep the skin clean. Avoid harsh scrubbing to not irritate the skin and cause acne flare-ups.
Use gentle circular motions for a mild yet effective cleanse.