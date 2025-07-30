Add volume to your hair: 5 hacks that actually work!

Achieving long-lasting volume in hair can be challenging, particularly if you have fine or flat hair. However, with the right techniques and products, you can get voluminous locks that last all day long. Here are five practical hacks to keep that desired lift and bounce in your hair. These tips are easy to include in your daily regime and can make a world of difference!

Product choice Use volumizing shampoo and conditioner Picking the correct shampoo and conditioner is key to adding volume to your hair. Go for volumizing formulas designed to lift roots without weighing down strands. These products usually have proteins or polymers that help create body and fullness. Steer clear of heavy conditioners that can flatten your hair; rather, stick to lightweight options that moisturize the hair without sacrificing volume.

Drying technique Blow-dry upside down Blow-drying upside down is a great way to add volume at the roots. When you flip your head over while drying, gravity lifts the roots from the scalp, giving you natural volume. Use a round brush to further amplify the effect by lifting sections of hair as you dry them. Use a heat protectant spray before blow-drying to avoid damage from high temperatures.

Styling aids Incorporate root lifting products Root lifting sprays or mousses are amazing weapons to get long-lasting volume. Use these directly at the roots before styling for best results. They provide structure and support at the base of each strand, preventing your hair from falling flat throughout the day. Just don't overdo it, as that would lead to product buildup and weigh your hair down.

Volume boosting Tease strategically Teasing is a classic stylist's trick that instantly adds height and fullness to your hair. For the perfect tease, use a fine-tooth comb on small sections of dry hair close to the crown area. That's where additional lift is mostly required. Backcomb the hair gently towards the scalp, then lightly smoothen the top layer with a brush. Stay clear of over-teasing, it could break your hair if done too harshly.